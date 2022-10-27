Grizzlies hit with major setback amid scorching start

Second-year Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will have to wait for at least a month before he can make his 2022-23 NBA season debut. According to Grizzlies PR, the 21-year-old forward is still experiencing soreness in his right knee and will be out for four to six weeks.

“Memphis Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams continues to experience right knee soreness stemming from patellar tendonitis. Further diagnostic testing supports a return to play protocol involving progressive loading and an expected return in 4-6 weeks.”

Given the hot start of Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, it does not appear that there is any real sense of urgency for the team to rush Ziaire Williams back into action. It is still best for the team to try to get him back to 100 percent healthy before they let let him return to active duty.

In his first season in the NBA, Williams appeared in 62 games, including 31 starts, and averaged 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also shot 45.0 percent from the field but knocked down just 31.4 percent of his attempts from behind the arc.

His solid rookie campaign had made Grizzlies fans excited over his potential to develop into another star on the team that already features the explosive Ja Morant. But his troubles with the knee are getting in the way and impeding his ability to contribute to his team.

Nevertheless, the Grizzlies are deep enough to cover for his absence, with guys like John Konchar, Brandon Clarke, and even rookies David Roddy and Jake LaRavia capable of helping fill the void temporarily.