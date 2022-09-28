1 Grizzlies player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Memphis Grizzlies are a team that’s on the rise, filled with young, hungry players who are only getting better. The Grizzlies proved that they belong with the NBA’s elites last season, pushing the eventual champions Golden State Warriors to a hard-fought six-game series. Led by the 23-year old Ja Morant, who is filled to the brim with confidence that he thought the Grizzlies should have knocked off the Warriors, the Grizzlies will be assured of their hopes of staying at the top of the Western Conference entering training camp.

However, when it comes to the pursuit of a championship, no one can afford to remain complacent. Improvement on the margins will be vital for the Grizzlies’ cause, especially with Jaren Jackson Jr. set to miss a considerable amount of time after he went through surgery back in June to repair a stress fracture on his foot. Nevertheless, if there’s any team equipped to deal with injuries to key players, it’s the Grizzlies, who boast enviable depth at every position.

Taylor Jenkins’ starting lineup will most likely remain unchanged for the most part, save for Brandon Clarke stepping in for Jackson. Ja Morant, who averaged 27.4 points and 6.7 assists, is a lock, as well as Desmond Bane, who’s proven to be one of the best steals in recent draft history. Bane was the 30th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he made a huge leap in Year 2, scoring 18.2 points a night and draining three triples a night (on 6.9 attempts per game), establishing himself as one of the most lethal sharpshooters in the league.

Clarke’s two-way versatility also makes him a seamless fit in the starting five, which leaves Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams as the ones most likely to lose their starting jobs. While both have proven their worth over the years, the Grizzlies could go in another direction and start younger players to help accelerate their prospects’ growth.

With the league trending towards more pace and space, however, it appears this certain player is likelier to relinquish his starting spot than the other.

Steven Adams

The 29 year-old big man has been one of the most reliable rebounders and paint anchors in the league over the past seven years, most notably during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Grizzlies had enough belief in Steven Adams that they gave up Jonas Valanciunas, one of the most effective bruising paint scorers in the NBA, to move up in the 2021 NBA Draft, selecting Ziaire Williams as the 10th overall pick, who could also be a candidate to enter the starting lineup in place of the aforementioned Dillon Brooks, should the need arise.

For the most part, Adams played well for the Grizzlies, averaging 6.9 points and 10.0 rebounds. Adams even expanded his game, posting a career-high 3.4 assists per game last year. However, the future is now, and it appears Adams’ playstyle, being a rim-runner with no range whatsoever as well as being a paint-bound defensive big man, is going out of style.

In fact, even the Grizzlies acknowledged Adams’ weaknesses, especially in their playoff series against the plucky Minnesota Timberwolves, where Adams was played off the court by the Timberwolves’ 5-out offense. Adams is smart enough to know where he needs to be defensively, but he is just too slow to keep up on the perimeter.

Steven Adams +/- vs. Minnesota: -17, -21, DNP (MEM won), -7, -13 Plus/minus is a flawed stat but that's some pretty loud returns over this many games. https://t.co/Rc7SLOFk8l — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) April 19, 2022

And with Jaren Jackson Jr. out, Steven Adams’ defensive limitations may become even more pronounced, as Brandon Clarke, despite all the good things he does on both ends, just isn’t in the same stratosphere as Jackson in the rim-protection department. Xavier Tillman Sr., who replaced Adams during the Timberwolves series, might end up getting the starting nod as a more mobile big man who’s shown he can also space the floor despite his struggles last season.

The good news is that Adams still has a place in the team, especially when he made a triumphant return to the Grizzlies’ starting lineup in their series against the Warriors. Adams’ rebounding could still make the opponents pay given the right matchup, after he hauled in 13 offensive boards in the last three games of the Warriors series for an impressive +39 across three games.

Nonetheless, Steven Adams’ contract is up at the end of the season, so it might be the wise play for Taylor Jenkins and the Grizzlies to hand over the reigns to Tillman, their 23-year old second-round draft steal back in 2020.

All stats were taken from Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.