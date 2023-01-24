Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant didn’t play on Monday against the Sacramento Kings, but that didn’t stop the haters from trolling and bashing him after his team got blown out in the contest.

The Kings obliterated the Morant-less Grizzlies by 33 points, 133-100, behind a balanced offense led Trey Lyles, De’Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray. The trio scored over 20 each and combined for 64 points to power Sacramento to an easy win.

A 16-0 run in the fourth quarter allowed the Kings to pull away for good, and they never looked back after that.

While Morant (and Steven Adams) didn’t suit up in the game, NBA fans (and basically their haters) couldn’t help but mention the young guard. Many reminded the youngster of his statement from earlier in the season when he proclaimed he doesn’t see anyone from the West being a problem for the Grizzlies.

@ShannonSharpe really broke this @memgrizz team. 22 threes? 3 straight losses came from the Western Teams. C'mon dude. Are you sure you're still fine in the west, @JaMorant? https://t.co/moypG3GqIi — John (@JohnKaMagalingE) January 24, 2023

Others also blasted Ja Morant for being “cocky” only to fail big time and be unable to walk the talk.

“Time to those cocky ass Grizzlies to get humbled, Ja Morant bruh I thought you’re fine in the West?” one commenter said.

Another Twitter user shared, “Ja Morant has now lost to the lakers suns warriors and now kings after he said ‘I’m fine in the west.'”

A third critic added, “yall ain’t fine in the west, 12 [Morant]” along with several crying emojis.

The Grizzlies remain second in the West, and Ja Morant probably won’t care too much about the loss since he and Adams were out. But then again for Memphis to make it to the NBA Finals, the rest of the team beyond their superstar really needs to step up.