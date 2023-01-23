After winning a league-best 11 straight games, the Memphis Grizzlies are now in the midst of a two-game losing skid. They will obviously want to get back to winning ways on Monday in a matchup against the Sacramento Kings, but they may need to do it without Ja Morant. The Grizzlies superstar is currently dealing with an ankle injury, so the big question is this: Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs. the Kings?

Ja Morant injury status vs. Kings

The official injury report has Morant listed as questionable to play against the Kings. The All-Star point guard is experiencing some soreness in his left ankle, and he could be a notable absentee on Monday when the Grizzlies visit the Kings in Sacramento.

It is worth noting that Memphis is on the second night of a back-to-back set, and this will likely be a key factor for the team when they make their final decision on Morant’s status. It would not be a complete shock if the Grizzlies opt to give their star a night off, given how he’s been averaging 32.2 minutes per game this season.

Steven Adams has also popped up on the injury report as questionable with a sore right knee, while Danny Green remains out as he recovers from left knee surgery.

The Grizzlies are currently second in the West behind the Denver Nuggets as Memphis stares at a 1.5-game deficit behind Nikola Jokic and Co. There’s still a long way to go this season, though, and the Grizzlies are likely looking out for the long-term health of their cornerstone superstar. As such, the answer to the question Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs. the Kings, is probably a no.