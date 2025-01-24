Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will play the New Orleans Pelicans in a Friday night affair. Morant, though, is listed on the injury report.

Morant is dealing with an illness, according to the NBA injury report. The Grizzlies most recently defeated the Charlotte Hornets 132-120, a game in which Morant was able to play in.

Morant, 25, is averaging 21.1 points per game on 44.7 percent field goal shooting in the 2024-25 season up to this point. He is also recording per game averages of 7.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per outing.

Overall, the Grizzlies are 29-15, which is good for fifth place in the Western Conference. Memphis looks like a legitimate contender this season as Morant continues to lead the way.

So is Ja Morant playing tonight vs. the Pelicans? Here is everything we know about Morant's injury status heading into the game.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Ja Morant's injury status vs. Pelicans

Morant is listed as questionable due to his aforementioned illness, per the NBA injury report.

The Grizzlies, playing at home on Friday, are in the driver's seat for a win. The Pelicans have struggled throughout the 2024-25 campaign, as they are just 12-32 and in 14th place in the Western Conference standings as of this story's writing. New Orleans' struggles suggest that Memphis will be able to take care of business on Friday night, but anything can happen.

The Grizzlies are obviously hopeful that Morant will be available. He is a great player but Morant has been forced to miss a number of games this season. Memphis is a better team with the guard on the floor.

The Grizzlies are 18-8 in games that Morant has played in this season, per StatMuse. Meanwhile, they are just 11-7 without Morant in 2024-25.

When it comes to the question of is Ja Morant playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, though, the answer is maybe.