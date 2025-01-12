Memphis star Ja Morant sunk the game-winning basket with 18.6 seconds remaining on Saturday, propelling the Memphis Grizzlies to a 125-117 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in a nail-biting NBA showdown.

Ja Morant saving the Grizzlies from the Timberwolves

In his second game after returning from a shoulder injury, Morant scored 12 points and went 0-for-4 from beyond the arc. Still, he came through in the clutch, driving for a layup to knot the game at 125-125 with 54.1 seconds remaining.

Following a steal by the Grizzlies, Morant attacked again, hitting a floater over Minnesota center Rudy Gobert to cap off Memphis' comeback from a six-point deficit with under five minutes left.

Randle turned the ball over on the next possession, and Jackson Jr. grabbed the steal. Morant quickly capitalized, hitting a floating jump shot over Anthony Edwards' outstretched arms to give Memphis a 127-125 lead with 18.1 seconds left.

Fan reaction to Ja Morant's game-winner

Fans turned to social media to react to Morant’s late game heroics.

The Grizzlies closing out the Timberwolves

Morant struggled with his shot, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting, but delivered in the clutch to secure Memphis' win in the opener of their four-game road trip. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the charge with 33 points and eight rebounds, while Desmond Bane contributed 21 points.

Donte DiVincenzo played well for the Timberwolves with 27 points and 10 rebounds, but their three-game winning streak came to an end. Jaden McDaniels contributed 21 points, Naz Reid provided 19 points off the bench, and Julius Randle recorded 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

The Grizzlies faced a 125-121 deficit after Rudy Gobert's layup for the Timberwolves with 1:41 remaining, but Minnesota failed to score again.

Minnesota failing in the clutch

The Timberwolves had two opportunities to reclaim the lead in the closing seconds. Anthony Edwards missed a three-pointer with 7.1 seconds left, but Donte DiVincenzo secured the offensive rebound, prompting the team to call a timeout for one final attempt to tie or secure the win.

Edwards had one last opportunity for a three-pointer, but his shot missed once more as the buzzer sounded, sealing the Grizzlies' comeback win.

Rookie Jaylen Wells took on the challenge of guarding the opposing team's star player, spending much of the game defending Edwards. Wells delivered a solid performance, holding his ground defensively while contributing 13 points on offense.

Saturday marked the fourth consecutive game featuring Minnesota's revamped starting lineup, with Donte DiVincenzo in the starting five and veteran Mike Conley transitioning to a bench role. Since coach Chris Finch implemented the change, the Timberwolves have posted a 3-1 record.

Morant and the Grizzlies head to Houston for their matchup on Monday, while the Timberwolves travel to Washington for their Monday game.