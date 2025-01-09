Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will play the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. Houston and Memphis are currently second and third in that order in the Western Conference standings, so Thursday's game should be competitive. However, Morant is listed on the injury report.

According to the NBA injury report, Morant is dealing with a right AC joint sprain. The Grizzlies defeated the Dallas Mavericks 119-104 on Monday night despite Morant's absence.

The Grizzlies are hoping to have the star guard available on Thursday. At the moment, Morant is dealing with an injury but he could still end up playing against the Rockets. Here is everything we know about Ja Morant's injury status.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Ja Morant's injury status vs. Rockets

Morant is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report. Jaren Jackson Jr. (left thigh soreness), Desmond Bane (left ankle sprain) and Santi Aldama (left ankle sprain) are all questionable as well. Marcus Smart (right index finger partial extension hood tear), GG Jackson (right fifth metatarsal repair) and Vince Williams Jr. (right ankle sprain) have all been ruled out for the game.

Overall, this is a Grizzlies team that has played well. Morant has led the way for the Grizzlies, and Memphis is looking to become a legitimate contending team once again.

Morant is averaging 21.2 points per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. The Grizzlies star is also recording per game averages of 7.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per outing. When healthy, Morant is unquestionably one of the best players in the entire NBA.

The Rockets will present a challenge for the Grizzlies on Thursday, however. Houston has enjoyed a quality 2024-25 campaign up to this point.

As for the question of if Ja Morant is playing tonight, however, the answer is maybe.