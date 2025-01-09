The Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) are still learning Zach Edey‘s most efficient actions but Taylor Jenkins may need to lean on the rookie against the Houston Rockets (24-12). Ja Morant (right AC joint sprain), Desmond Bane (left ankle sprain), and Jaren Jackson Jr. (left thigh soreness) are all listed as questionable on the team's injury report. That's an upgrade for Morant heading into what will be a battle for second place in the NBA's Western Conference.

GG Jackson (right fifth metatarsal repair) is out but the 2024 first-rounder was assigned to the Memphis Hustle (G-League) for a full practice. Santi Aldama (left ankle sprain) is also questionable. Jenkins did say the Spanish Sensation would be back sooner rather than later before beating the Dallas Mavericks on January 6.

The same applied to Morant after missing the past five games due to an early exit in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans (December 27).

“I mean, it is going to be on the shorter term than the longer term,” Jenkins shared. “He is making progress. I cannot pinpoint a game, but I don’t think that it will be much longer.”

The turnover-prone Grizzlies need Ja Morant (21.2 points, 7.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds) back at the helm. Memphis is just three losses ahead of the seventh-placed Los Angeles Clippers (20-16). Thankfully, Jenkins should be working with a full bench before February.

GG Jackson (14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds) excelled last season. The 20-year-old was in a walking boot during training camp after a September surgery but progressed well since returning to on-court activities. He was recalled immediately to the NBA roster following the Hustle's practice but is not quite ready for a Grizzlies rotation. Still, just being part of the transaction wire in this manner is something to smile about for a now 235-point Jackson.

Unfortunately, Marcus Smart (right index finger) and Vince Williams Jr. (right ankle sprain) have also been ruled out. The Rockets will go without Tari Eason (leg) and Jabari Smith Jr. (broken hand).