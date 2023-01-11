Is Ja Morant playing vs. Spurs?

Ja Morant has been out of action for the Memphis Grizzlies in their last two games. The 23-year-old has been dealing with soreness in his right thigh, and while it does sound like a minor injury, it has forced him to miss back-to-back contests already. Memphis is slated to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, so the big question now is this: Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs. the Spurs?

Ja Morant injury status vs. Spurs

Grizzlies fans will be glad to know that Morant was nowhere to be found on the official injury report. This only means that he should be good to go on Wednesday night. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, we fully expect the All-Star point guard to be back in the starting lineup for the Grizzlies as they host the Spurs tonight.

Memphis is in the midst of a scorching seven-game winning streak, and they will be looking to make it eight straight victories on Wednesday. They won their last two games without Ja in the mix, and his return should only boost their chances of securing another victory.

Thanks to their recent streak, the Grizzlies have climbed in the standings out in the West yet again. They enter Wednesday’s game with a 27-13 record and are currently tied with the Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the conference.

So, when it comes to the question of if Ja Morant is playing tonight vs. the Spurs, the answer is yes.