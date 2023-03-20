A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It was reported earlier on Monday that Ja Morant is getting extremely close to his return to the Memphis Grizzlies. In fact, there is now hope that the embattled superstar will get to suit up on Wednesday when the Grizzlies take on the Houston Rockets. At this point, it appears that this is going to be the case, with Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins all but confirming Ja’s return to the court.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Jenkins said that the Grizzlies are “hopeful” that Morant is able to play on Wednesday against Houston (h/t Tim MacMahon of ESPN). This coincides with the earlier report from Shams who indicated that Morant is aiming for a return in a couple of days’ time.

It is also worth noting that Ja Morant scrimmaged with the reserves on Monday and that according to coach Jenkins, the 23-year-old had a “good first day back.” Ja reportedly also addressed the coaching staff and the entire squad after going through a truly troublesome past couple of weeks.

The Grizzlies are in action on Monday against a Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks side. This will be Morant’s ninth game out for Memphis, which is actually one more than the eight-game suspension that was given to him by the NBA. At this point, it sounds like Morant has satisfied the Grizzlies’ requirements with regard to the steps he needs to take before getting reinstated with the team.

Ja Morant is finally back and you can be sure that he’s going to be out to prove something.