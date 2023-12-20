12 is so back!

Comebacks after suspensions are usually all hyped up with some not living up to expectations. Ja Morant's return from his lengthy suspension is different. He was facing a tough squad led by Brandon Ingram. Much like any other tight contest, the New Orleans Pelicans fans were alive and jeered the returning star. But, he would silence the arena with an insane bucket to put a dot on a thrilling game for Taylor Jenkins' squad.

Ja Morant just hit the game-sealing shot for Taylor Jenkins' Grizzlies after spending a lot of time away from the game. He may have changed his ways off the court but his clutch instincts inside of it remain the same. The Pelicans crowd even inspired him to do a little bit better in the clutch, via Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal.

“You see where that got them,” was the haunting clapback that the Grizzlies star dropped.

Ja Morant's comeback game for the Grizzlies

He was not just all about snarky comments and clutch buckets. Morant also put up big numbers for his squad. He went toe-to-toe with Brandon Ingram as both stars tried to outgun each other. The Grizzlies star put up 34 points on a 50% field goal shooting clip. His eight assists proved how better of a facilitator he has become as well. Ingram would score the same number of points but by knocking down 11 out of his 18 attempts.

It was a thrilling match that went back and forth until the final buzzer. Thankfully, Morant got his coveted comeback game victory along with a Pelicans arena that went quiet as his shot fell through the net.