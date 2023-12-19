Classy message from LeBron James to Ja Morant.

After serving a 25-game suspension, Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant will return on Tuesday night as he looks to help turn around his team's season after a brutal start to 2023-24. Ahead of his first game of the campaign, Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James sent Ja a special message:

“1️⃣2️⃣ welcome back!! Go be GREAT again!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” LeBron James wrote.

The King is always one who takes the time to praise the young stars in the Association and he's spoken about Morant's greatness before. Classy move from Bron, who is still the face of the NBA. The Grizzlies have struggled immensely without their franchise cornerstone, going 6-19. That puts them in 13th place in the Western Conference, which is a far cry from their brilliance across the last two seasons.

Ja has discussed the life-changing therapy he went through after being reprimanded for showing a gun on social media on two separate occasions. The NBA had no choice but to punish him and there's no question it made Morant realize what's most important: basketball and family. Nothing else.

As for LeBron James, he's in the midst of another fantastic campaign and just led the Lakers to an In-Season Tournament title in Las Vegas. But since beating the Indiana Pacers in the final, Los Angeles has lost three of four. Regardless, they still sit at 15-12 on the year.

We'll get to see Bron and Ja face off on January 5th at Crypto.com Arena and I'm sure the two will share a special moment before tip-off.