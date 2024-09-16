The Memphis Grizzlies could have one of their best seasons of the 2020s era in 2024-25. Memphis is set to receive the services of star point guard Ja Morant back from a season-ending shoulder injury. However, Morant is not just focused on the Grizzlies' success. He gave Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson major props for her WNBA record-breaking feat in mid-September.

During the Aces' Sep. 11 win over the Indiana Fever, A'ja Wilson broke the WNBA's single-season scoring record with her 941st point. Several players and fans congratulated Wilson for her incredible achievement, and Ja Morant gave the former MVP a fitting reaction as well:

“Da mayor of SC. Crib talk. Congrats family @aja22wilson,” Morant posted on his Instagram story alongside a blue heart emoji.

Wilson has been nothing short of incredible for Las Vegas during the 2024 season. The Aces started the year shaky. Yet, with less than one week remaining in the season, Wilson has helped the team possess the fourth-best record in the league. Wilson's two-way efforts have been a large part of the team's success. Through 37 games, she averages a career-high 27.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.8 steals.

Wilson has the Aces on a mission to become the second team in WNBA history to win three consecutive championships in 2024.

Ja Morant and Wilson share South Carolina roots, and he will be rooting for her as she and her team strive for greater heights.

Morant aspires for similar greatness with the Grizzlies

Ja Morant wants the Grizzlies to be an NBA force, just as A'ja Wilson is doing with the Aces. Morant burst onto the scene in Memphis during the 2019-20 season. After two years of building a strong foundation, he exploded in 2021-22.

Morant averaged a career-high 27.4 points, 1.2 steals, and shot 34.4 percent on his three-pointers. In the process, he helped the Grizzlies to a second-place finish in the Western Conference. Morant performed admirably again the following year with similar production and guided Memphis to another second-place finish.

Unfortunately, the Grizzlies have not been able to escape the second round of the playoffs during Morant's tenure. Moreover, his team went a lowly 27-55 during the 2023-24 season amid a bag of injuries.

With Morant and several other members of the Grizzlies healthy, they look to reclimb the Western Conference. It would not be surprising to see Memphis become a top-three team during the 2024-25 campaign.

Can Ja Morant continue his trajectory and take the Grizzlies to the top?