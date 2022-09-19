The Las Vegas Aces made history on Sunday as they defeated the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals en route to their first-ever WNBA title. It was a historic occasion for the Aces organization, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant made sure to give them their flowers.

Morant took to Twitter to share his one-emoji and one-word reaction to the Aces bagging the 2022 WNBA title:

Aces superstar A’Ja Wilson did not have her best performance of the Finals in this one, going 4-of-13 from the field for 11 points. Wilson did collect a game-high 14 rebounds, though, as the newly-crowned WNBA MVP made sure to make her presence felt in their most important game of the season.

It was a total team effort for the Aces, with Chelsea Gray (20 points, five rebounds, six assists), Kelsey Plum (15 points, three triples), and Jackie Young (13 points, five boards, eight assists) all chipping in. Veteran Riquana Williams also came up big for Las Vegas off the bench, dropping 17 points in just 22 minutes of action.

Ja Morant clearly had his eyes glued to the WNBA Finals, and he made sure to tune in to Game 4 as the Aces took home the title for the first time in franchise history. For his part, the Grizzlies All-Star guard will be hoping to get a ring of his own in the near future. Morant took Memphis all the way to the Western Conference Semifinals last season, and they will be hoping to take the next step in 2022-23.