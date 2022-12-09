By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

It was just a three-game slate in the NBA on Thursday night, but it definitely was not short in action. The last matchup of the day was between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers, and boy did these two teams put on a show.

So much so, that Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant could not help but take to Twitter to share his reaction to the “crazy” finish in Portland.

For starters, Ja had a one-word reaction to Damian Lillard’s show-stopping performance for the Blazers. Dame was making up for lost time following a seven-game absence. In just his second game back, Lillard dropped 40 points all over the Nuggets with a mind-blowing nine 3-pointers:

dame — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 9, 2022

Lillard’s ninth triple also happened to be a go-ahead trey with just eight seconds left on the clock:

DAME TIME ⌚️ Damian Lillard’s 9th triple gives the Blazers the lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ly31HsK4L — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 9, 2022

Eight seconds was too much time for the Nuggets, though. Despite Lillard’s heroics, it was Jamal Murray who got the last laugh with an epic game-winning step-back triple:

JAMAL MURRAY ANSWERS FOR THE LEAD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s6OOFMNwXh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 9, 2022

The Blazers broadcasters clearly didn’t enjoy that shot from Murray. Morant, on the other hand, heaped praise on the Nuggets guard for his ice-cold dagger:

this game crazy . big time shot from jmurray — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 9, 2022

Lillard finished with 40 points, four rebounds, and 12 assists for the Blazers. The Nuggets were led by their dynamic duo of Nikola Jokic (33 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists) and Murray (21 points, eight assists).

The Nuggets will now look to carry their momentum to Saturday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz. Incidentally, they get to face off against Morant and the Grizzlies on December 20th. That should be a good one, for sure.