Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to Rockets fan’s voodoo doll tactic that backfired spectacularly

Ja Morant does not believe in voodoo. On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar proved that this mystical practice absolutely doesn’t work on him as well, as he led his team to a 129-122 win over the Houston Rockets.

For starters, here’s a photo of a Houston fan that decided to try and apply a voodoo curse on Morant before Friday’s matchup. To be clear, though, the fan did say that he wished no harm on the Grizzlies star:

This man has a Ja Morant voodoo doll. His chant: “I don’t want the player to be hurt or maimed, I just want the player to have a really bad game.” pic.twitter.com/xooGSF5POK — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) October 21, 2022

Morant ended up exploding for 49 points on 17-of-26 shooting, to go along with four boards, eight assists, a steal, and two blocks. The All-Star point guard also made five out of his six attempts from beyond the arc. Suffice it to say that no voodoo magic worked on Ja this evening.

After the game, the Grizzlies stud took to Twitter to say that his faith in the Lord Almighty protects him from any and all kinds of evil:

He’s also a really, really good basketball player, too, and surely, this played a factor in his curse-breaking performance against the Rockets.

As for Houston, Jalen Green came out hot in this one, going 13-of-21 from the field for a team-high 33 points, with five rebounds, two assists, a steal, and four triples. It wasn’t enough, though, as Morant and Co. escaped with a hard-fought 129-120 win on Houston’s own home floor.

Memphis is now 2-0 to start the season. They won’t have time to rest on their laurels, though, with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks coming up on the second night of a back-to-back set on Saturday.