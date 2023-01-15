Ja Morant sent shock waves through the NBA world on Saturday when he threw down one of the absolute best dunks of the season during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Indiana Pacers. Morant exploded to the basket, rose up, cocked his arm back and absolutely posterized Jalen Smith. Not only was the dunk a candidate for one of the best of the season, but it’s one of the best of Morant’s career. Postgame, Morant shared the key reason for why he was able to complete the dunk via Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian.

Ja Morant has tried for a dunk of that magnitude many times. He said it was the best of his career. What was the difference? “The Ja 1s,” Morant said. “It’s the shoes.” — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) January 15, 2023

Ja Morant first debuted his signature shoe, the Ja 1s, on Christmas Day during the Grizzlies game against the Golden State Warriors. They have not hit retail yet and are not expected to be available to the public until later this year. It appears as if they have given Morant some extra hops. It’s not like he needed any extra help though as he has become one of the NBA’s most dynamic and electrifying dunkers.

Morant isn’t just one of the NBA’s top dunkers, he is a superstar and the Grizzlies franchise player. This season he is a legit MVP candidate, putting up 27.6 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from the three-point line. Behind Morant, the Grizzlies are currently 29-13 and tied for the best record in the Western Conference standings with the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets are in possession of first place though with the tiebreaker having beaten the Grizzlies in their only head to head matchup of the season so far.