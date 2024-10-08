The Memphis Grizzlies engaged the Dallas Mavericks in an intense NBA preseason matchup on Monday night. Memphis held a 93-90 advantage over the Mavs by the end of the third quarter. However, the Grizzlies took note of an injury concern from Ja Morant after he rolled his ankle for the second time during the game.

Morant first tweaked his ankle during the second court while defining a two-on-one fastbreak. Then, he returned and suffered another ankle ailment after a cut and dunk to the basket in the third. He looked at the Grizzlies athletic trainer and gave the “I'm done” sign after the second occurrence, per Nick Angstadt.

Hopefully, Ja Morant will undergo a safe and speedy recovery.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.