While Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has hops, his next poster target will be a tough mission. Not only is the player his teammate, but he's 7-foot-4.

Morant wants to dunk on Memphis rookie Zach Edey.

Expand Tweet

Edey, a two-time National College Player of the Year at Purdue, was drafted ninth overall by the Grizzlies this past summer. The 22-year-old is tied with San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama as the tallest active NBA player.

Edey, who led the NCAA in scoring last season, joins a Memphis squad looking to rebound after a 27-55 season. Will the accomplished big man's skills translate to the NBA?

Zach Edey has “green light” with Grizzlies

While Edey was known for his imposing paint presence in college, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins is allowing him to “let it fly” from deep, via The Ringer's Jonathan Tjarks.

“I think I just want the game and the decision-making to come to him,” Jenkins told reporters. “I think he's doing a great job — y'all haven't seen it yet — but finding those right opportunities to rim-run, play behind the defense down in the paint, and then when it's opportunities to be out on the perimeter — whether he's trailing a play or he just happens to kind of move himself out there — I want him to feel like he has the green light.”

While it's unlikely that Edey becomes a long-range sniper this year, preseason is the perfect time to experiment.

“All of our guys. So I don't want to restrict him by any means. I want to kind of see what he's capable of,” Jenkins continued. “He's showing me a lot right now, and, obviously, once we get into game flow, I'll have a better feel for where he's at. But I am excited to see him growing his game out on the perimeter a little bit more.”

The Grizzlies begin their five-game preseason slate against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, giving Edey his first chance to show off his shooting stroke, despite only making one three in college.