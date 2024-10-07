Unfortunately, Ja Morant's much-anticipated return to the Memphis Grizzlies from a 25-game suspension was shortlived last season due to a shoulder injury. It has now been over 12 months since the Western Conference contenders of Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and Marcus Smart were all fully healthy. Thankfully, the wait is over when it comes to the 2024-25 NBA season as the Grizzlies head off to face the Dallas Mavericks to open the preseason slate.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins says fans will get a good taste of the new-look, already injury-riddled Grizzlies in the preseason opener. There will be nothing vanilla about a team trotting out Ja Morant and rookie Zach Edey for most of the game.

“Oh you'll definitely get a taste of (the offense against the Mavericks),” Jenkins allowed. “We have through our practice design tried to kind of constrain them. Put different kinds of guardrails on certain situations to force the emphasis of some of our movements off the ball, with the ball, and how we are creating our advantages.”

Jenkins did add that preseason games will not be nearly as structured as the Grizzlies training camp practices.

“When we play they are not hearing the coach design the game,” Jenkins continued. “The game is going to reveal what the advantages are, where the pace and possession opportunities are…We are going to lean into what we've established the last four days.”

Grizzlies need Morant at All-NBA level

The Grizzlies have only one purpose this preseason beyond staying healthy. Finding that old groove again as soon as possible is the key to another top-two seed in the NBA Playoffs. A largely overmatched Memphis made things difficult on opponents last season with a 12th-ranked defense The Grizzlies had by far the worst offense judging by net rating. Getting buckets was a problem, but one Morant should solve in a hurry.

However, the Grizzlies do not need Morant to come out trying to prove an MVP-caliber point every single night. Taxing the face of the franchise that much over 82 games should be frowned upon by the front office and the coaching staff. Having Morant healthy for the NBA Playoffs is more important than any midweek game around the Christmas holidays.

Memphis does need at least 65 games from Morant to stay above the NBA Play-In Tournament line though. Morant has hit the new All-NBA 65-game threshold just once since joining the Grizzlies. The supporting cast is a secondary concern, for now.

The Grizzlies have Jaren Jackson Jr. (hamstring), GG Jackson (foot surgery), Vince Williams Jr. (stress reaction, left shin), and Cam Spencer (ankle) listed on the injury report before playing a game. Memphis can ill-afford to lean too heavily on Morant, especially early in the season. Saving the All-Star's legs for the stretch run when playoff positioning is more in focus would be the more prudent approach.