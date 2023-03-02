Ja Morant had the basketball world buzzing again on Wednesday, but it was all for the wrong reasons. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has been dragged into what has become a full-blown scandal that involves allegations of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face multiple times and also flashing a gun at him. Morant’s camp has now come out with a statement strongly denying these claims, but the mere fact that Ja is involved in this issue is obviously bad news for both himself and the Grizzlies.

NFL Hall of Famer turned FS1 broadcaster Shannon Sharpe, who himself has a bit of history with Ja and the Grizzlies, has now shared his two cents worth on this situation. Sharpe firmly believes that Morant is carrying himself the wrong way:

“He portrays that he’s something that he’s not,” Sharpe said. “Normally guys that have, they like, ‘Okay, I’m cool. I made it. I’m good.’ Guys that haven’t made it want to project that they are good. I don’t get with Ja, he hustlin’ backwards.”

Sharpe made it abundantly clear that he hopes these allegations aren’t true. However, he’s also criticized Ja Morant for putting himself in this type of situation in the first place. Sharpe believes that the way he portrays himself makes the Grizzlies star an “easy target” for anyone who might want to take advantage of his celebrity status.

“Ja, just move differently bruh, that’s the only advice,” Sharpe continued. “I would never give you any advice about how to play basketball, but I would try to give you some advice about how to move. Let someone else’s lesson be your lesson.”

Unc Shannon sharpe spittin facts on Ja Morant 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/bsVDMfTkwn — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 2, 2023

The NBA has yet to release a statement on the shocking allegations that have been thrown in Morant’s direction. The league is probably waiting to gather as much information as they can before they take a stand on this issue. After all, it’s a very sensitive subject considering how a minor is involved. In the meantime, as Shannon Sharpe suggests, it would probably be best for Ja Morant to try and avoid any trouble he can.