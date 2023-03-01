Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been accused of two encounters with a 17-year-old boy, including allegedly beating up the boy and pointing a gun at him, and by no surprise this has grabbed the attention of NBA fans. On Twitter, fans have been reacting in shock to the details that have emerged.

One person who reacted to the article, was especially shocked by an incident that stemmed from a phone call from the Grizzlies star’s mother. His mother allegedly had an argument with a Finish Line employee at a Memphis mall, then called her son, and he allegedly arrived with as many as nine other people.

So apparently Ja Morant's mother called him after having an argument with a Finish Line employee and he came to the mall 9 deep and told the mall security guard "‘Let me find out what time he gets off" 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SsFT5VePmj — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 1, 2023

Many reacted with videos poking light at Morant, insinuating that he is acting in a way that will throw away all of his success.

The ‘Finish Line’ employee hiding in the storeroom after seeing Ja Morant pull up 9 deep on the security camera pic.twitter.com/g34sVoccwv — Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) March 1, 2023

Ja Morant when he loses all his success and gets to go to the hood pic.twitter.com/gpjgll6c2Z — trace (@tracedontmiss) March 1, 2023

There were also some who imagined what it must be like to be Ja Morant’s lawyer in this time.

Ja Morant’s lawyer every two weeks pic.twitter.com/AFe4cFRqx3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 1, 2023

There were also some who came up with hypothetical scenarios and made light about how they think Morant would act.

Ja Morant when kids drive by him in a pick up game. pic.twitter.com/sJCwxS0RP3 — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) March 1, 2023

Georgia football’s Jalen Carter was also a hot topic this morning, and fans compared Morant to Jalen Carter. One posted a video of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dion Waiters going back-and-forth shooting three-point shots in the 2014 NBA futures game. Georgia football’s Jalen Carter released a statement about the warrant for his arrest, stating that he is innocent.

Ja Morant and Jalen Carter fighting to see who can ruin their life faster pic.twitter.com/UjXZPQjxQ4 — Mikerophone (@MikerophoneNFL) March 1, 2023

Fans joked about the perception of Ja Morant as well.

How everyone sees Ja Morant vs How he sees himself pic.twitter.com/98UnVfliNw — Davo Migo (@DeeBlockDavo) March 1, 2023

Lastly, one fan pointed out that Shannon Sharpe gave advice to Morant on his show weeks ago and that it is relevant with today’s news.

Unc Shannon sharpe tried to tell y’all weeks ago about ja morant : https://t.co/XCiea0dN9o pic.twitter.com/SXPtIXqlS4 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 1, 2023

Obviously this is a fluid situation, just like Jalen Carter of Georgia football’s is. Shannon Sharpe’s points are interestingly relevant, but all of us will have to wait to see what happens with Morant.