Memphis Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant has been embroiled in controversy once again. After making headlines for his involvement in an altercation after a game against the Indiana Pacers earlier this season, additional allegations surfaced against the 23-year-old on Wednesday.

Morant is accused of threatening and violent behavior at a mall last summer, as well as “repeatedly punching a teenage boy in the head and threatening him with a gun” during a pickup basketball game, according to a Washington Post report.

“In the incident involving the teenage boy, the 17-year-old reportedly told police Morant, who turned 23 last August, punched him 12 or 13 times during a pickup basketball game at the point guard’s house…Morant and a friend hit him so hard it left a ‘large knot’ on the side of his head, which police observed themselves,” according to the report.

The boy also claims that Morant “went into his house and re-emerged with his hand on a gun visible in the waistband of his paints.”

Morant’s lawyer S. Keenan Carter and agent Jim Tanner vehemently denied the allegations on Wednesday night.

“A Washington Post journalist chose to post a blatant lie to social media, claiming Mr. Morant pointed a gun at a 17-year-old. There was not and is not a basis for this defamatory statement,” Carter wrote. “To be clear — this did not happen and no one claims that it did other than one irresponsible journalist.”

“The reporting from the Washington Post today was irresponsible and defamatory,” Tanner wrote in his statement. “Below is the full statement Jim Tanner provided, in which we state that dozens of people present at the July 26th incident will confirm Ja acted in self defense and that he did not have a firearm.”

The full statement can be read below:

Statements from Jim Tanner and Keenan Carter on today’s Washington Post reporting: pic.twitter.com/hTYz4rw8UA — TANDEM (@_tandemse) March 1, 2023

The statement from Morant’s lawyer did note that the legal team would “seek legal recourse immediately.”

Ja Morant should be focused on basketball as the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the Western Conference at 38-23, but he can’t stop making headlines for all of the wrong reasons.