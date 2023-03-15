James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Ja Morant has revealed the role his daughter will play in his mental health recovery in a sit-down interview with Jalen Rose.

Morant has been no stranger to the news over the past few weeks, a period which culminated with the star point guard sharing a video on Instagram in which he was holding a gun at a nightclub. On Wednesday, Morant received an eight-game ban from the NBA to go with the suspension handed to him by the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the wake of the incident, there has so far been radio silence on Morant’s end, but a preview of his conversation with Rose has provided some intriguing insights into his mindset. When asked about how he will deal with his own mental health challenges moving forward, the 23-year-old spoke of his daughter, saying, “there’s times where she even tells me if she’s had a bad day. I feel like if she can tell me that, then I can be able to go and talk to somebody as well.”

Sneak preview of Ja Morant's sitdown with Jalen Rose: pic.twitter.com/0iEibtIxOX — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 15, 2023

From a basketball perspective, Grizzlies fans will certainly be hoping that their star player can find a way to get back on the court as soon as he is allowed. In his absence, they have actually managed to hold steady, winning three of their five games since he was suspended.

Clearly, however, they are a much better team with Ja Morant in it. They currently find themselves in second in the Western Conference just a game ahead of the Sacramento Kings, but a logjam of teams sitting from fourth onwards are waiting to pounce should the Grizzlies struggle with Morant watching on from the sidelines.