Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been without Ja Morant ever since he flashed a gun at a strip club, and reports came out that he met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. However, another bombshell dropped when it was reported that Ja Morant will be suspended eight games by the NBA, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league, sources tell ESPN.”

This is a tough blow for the Grizzlies in their hopes for a top-four seed. However, it looks like this suspension is retroactive, meaning he will be able to return on March 20, according to Shams Charania.

“Ja Morant is eligible to return to the Grizzlies lineup on March 20 vs. Mavericks, league says.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Morant has been under scrutiny since the incident, but all signs point to him returning once discipline was handed down by the NBA, and now we have an answer.

So, all of the games Morant has missed thus far will count toward his suspension. The Grizzlies have managed to stay afloat despite missing their superstar, and they are four games back of the Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference entering Wednesday.

It’s good to see Ja Morant making his return to the court, and it will come against Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and the Dallas Mavericks in a star-studded Western Conference showdown.