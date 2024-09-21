The Memphis Grizzlies are getting ramped up for training camp and Ja Morant plans to do so in style. Morant released another sneak peek of the newest highly anticipated release from his signature Nike line. The are five Nike Ja 2 colorways starting to hit the streets but this inside look was of a one-of-one edition made specifically for the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year.

“I guess yall (sic) can see these now,” tagged Morant.”(Diamond Emoji) boy! 10f1 shii.”

The Morant kicks in this video can be added to the handful of planned releases. The Nike Ja 2 Inductions however are scheduled to be available on September 26, 2024, at exactly 7:00 AM EST exclusively through the Nike SNKRS website or app.

Grizzlies making room for Ja Morant's wardrobe

The Nike Ja 1, Morant’s debut signature shoe, was a massive hit with over 25 different colorways sold to the retail masses. Another handful of limited editions were boxed up for industry VIPs. A few other creations could only be copped if an NBA player had a Nike-exclusive deal.

Thankfully, fans looking to sport the Nike Ja 2 will have five different options to choose from for the Thanksgiving Dinner dunk-offs.

Induction – Multi-Color/Multi-Color

– Multi-Color/Multi-Color Stargazer – Bold Berry/Light Lemon Twist-Dark Raisin-Baltic Blue

– Bold Berry/Light Lemon Twist-Dark Raisin-Baltic Blue Nightmare – University Red/Celestial Gold-Black-Jade Horizon

– University Red/Celestial Gold-Black-Jade Horizon Night Vision – Black/Phantom-Light Smoke Grey-Light Lemon Twist

– Black/Phantom-Light Smoke Grey-Light Lemon Twist Christmas – Light Silver/Metallic Gold-Iron Grey

Morant will have at least one more Player Edition option beyond what was featured on his Instagram story. The Murray State alum gave a nod to the Hall of Fame college days with a cool purple tone. Perhaps those could be paired with the Morant Nike Ja 2 Christmas editions once the season starts.

Morant has averaged 22.5 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game over five seasons. Last year was cut short due to a 25-game suspension to start and then shoulder surgery in January.

Still, two All-Star Game selections, a Rookie of the Year win, and an NBA Most Improved Player award sit on the mantle. It's easy to see why the 25-year-old is a key figure in Nike’s marketing strategy. As Morant prepares for a comeback season, the excitement around his new shoes and return to the Grizzlies' rotations is starting to become undeniable.