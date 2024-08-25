The cat is out of the bag in terms of Memphis Grizzlies' star Ja Morant's second upcoming signature sneaker as we've seen leaks and now official images of the upcoming silhouette. Following the massive success of his debut Nike Ja 1, the Nike Ja 2 is already slated for a huge release in terms of colorways and marketing opportunities. Come this holiday season, we'll see an icy ‘Christmas' colorway hit the rotation as Nike has already dropped official images.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Ja 2 first saw its rumored look just a few months ago when images where leaked of the shoes' supposed outsoles. It wasn't long before the news was confirmed and Nike began sending early models into circulation. They've now released their official retailer images for this upcoming pair. Titled ‘Christmas,' the upcoming pair is slated to be part of Nike's annual holiday collection.

Nike Ja 2 ‘Christmas'

The Nike Ja 2 follows very similar cues to the previous Ja 1: a low-top design, Nike Zoom outsole, an oversized swoosh, and a unique overlay throughout the toebox and eyelets. The Ja 2 is clearly updated in its use of premium materials throughout the upper and an revamped look through the heel. The perforated stitching is a new feature, as well as the “12:AM” stitching along the heels.

This colorway arrives in all-white and subtle metallic hues. We see white throughout the midsole, lace, and leather panelling throughout the uppers. A hallmark feature here is the engraved designs along the upper, resembling snowflakes and enforcing the Christmas theme. A Metallic Gold swoosh graces both sides, matching the Ja Morant Christmas-inspired logo across the tongue. The shoes are finished with an icy blue outsole with gold speckles, along with a silver swoosh along the bottoms. It goes without saying, but this is an incredibly clean pair from what we're seeing already.

The Nike Ja 2 “Christmas” is set to release December 26, 2024 for a retail tag of $130, a small mark-up from the previous Ja 1 silhouette. The pair should release on Nike SNKRS App and given the availability of the first model, you should be seeing these at select retailers as well in full sizing.

What do you think of the upcoming Nike Ja 2? Have these already surpassed the Nike Ja 1?