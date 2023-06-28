The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant for the first 25-games of the upcoming season due to his suspension for off-court behavior. Now, more details surrounding Morant have been revealed, including some facts to back up the point guard's toy gun claim.

Davonte Pack, a close friend of Morant, was called to give a deposition in a current lawsuit against Morant. While Pack admitted that Morant did own a Glock, he claimed the gun in the second Instagram Live video of the Grizzlies point guard was a lighter, via Lucas Finton of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

That IG Live video played a massive role in Morant's suspension. After already flashing a gun on Instagram, Morant's second strike was viewed as a serious red flag. The NBA decided a 25-game suspension was warranted for Morant's actions. However, Pack is now claiming the gun Morant waved was a fake.

Even if the gun was a candle, Morant has gotten into plenty of trouble over the last couple of years. The lawsuit Pack was called for involved an altercation between Morant and a 17-year-old. Pack admits that Morant threw a punch at the teenager after a pickup basketball argument erupted.

All of Morant's actions ultimately culminated in the NBA being forced to take action. He'll now be forced to be away from the Grizzlies as he looks to build on his character. The league would take some solace knowing Morant's gun wasn't real. However, even making light of the incident, after already getting in trouble for the same action, is why Morant is in hot water.

The gun might've been fake, but Ja Morant's consequences are very real.