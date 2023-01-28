The Memphis Grizzlies lost their fifth straight game on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Along with it, an insane Ja Morant triple-double streak came to an end as well.

Prior to the showdown, Morant was 8-0 in games where he scored a triple-double. He finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in their 111-100 loss to then Timberwolves, officially putting a dent on his epic run, per Stat Muse.

It would have been incredible had Morant been able to keep that streak alive. The young superstar stepping up with a triple-double to end his team’s skid? That would have been an awesome story to tell as well.

Unfortunately, the Grizzlies just can’t seem to find their groove after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers last week–Shannon Sharpe curse, maybe?

Despite Ja Morant’s heroics, the Grizzlies still fell short against the Timberwolves. Morant was the only player to breach the 20-point mark for Memphis, while Minnesota got big games from Anthony Edwards and Kyle Anderson.

Morant certainly won’t care about his triple-double win streak ending against the Timberwolves, but there’s no doubt he wants to end their poor run of form. They are still second in the West, but they have fallen three games behind the Denver Nuggets for the top seed while maintaining just a three-game lead over the third-seeded Sacramento Kings.

If a Morant triple-double could not even save the Grizzlies, then it could be troublesome for the team moving forward.