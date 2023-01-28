The Memphis Grizzlies lost again on Friday night. This time around, they fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 111-100. This marked Ja Morant and the Grizzlies’ fifth consecutive loss, which in case you forgot, all started with a 122-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

Yup, that was the game that saw Shannon Sharpe going full beast mode as he confronted Morant, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Ja’s dad, and what feels like pretty much the entire Grizzlies squad in a heated in-game altercation. Since that controversial incident, Memphis has suffered five straight losses — a fact that NBA Twitter just had to rub in:

Ja Morant himself was not saved from all the trolling on Twitter. The fans haven’t forgotten about Morant’s statement about being “fine in the West.” The mean streets of Twitter just had to remind Grizzlies that all five of their recent losses came against Western Conference teams:

To say that the Grizzlies have been struggling of late is a complete understatement right now. Shannon Sharpe may or may not have anything to do with it, but what cannot be denied is that Ja and the Grizzlies have dug a deep hole for themselves.

To add insult to injury, this five-game skid follows what should have been a record-breaking 11 straight wins. One more victory would have shattered the Grizzlies franchise record for most consecutive victories. Instead, they ended up losing five in a row.

Memphis will get a chance to get back to winning ways on Sunday. Their five-game road trip in the West is now over and they get a chance to score a home victory on Sunday against a shorthanded Indiana Pacers side. Another loss, however, could be cause for panic.