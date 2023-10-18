It's been a troubling year for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Over the past year, Morant has faced issues legally and with the NBA after displaying a gun at a nightclub and on Instagram Live. He also was involved in multiple altercations, including knocking down a 17-year-old boy and threatening the head of security at a Memphis mall.

The actions of Morant have been troubling for the Grizzlies and those close to Morant. Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, shared a statement regarding how Morant and the Grizzles are moving forward.

“As everyone is aware, Ja and the Grizzlies have had several meetings throughout this year,” Tanner told ESPN. “In each of these meetings the Grizzlies have been clear with their expectations while being supportive of Ja's efforts to work on himself on and off the court. … It is grossly inaccurate to say that Ja's response to any meetings with the Grizzlies has ever been dismissive,” via Baxter Holmes and Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“Ja and the Grizzlies have been working together to help him develop on and off the court. He's in constant communication with the team and will continue to be as involved as possible. Instead of focusing on the past, I hope people will give him a chance to move forward.”

The downward spiral of Ja Morant during the 2022-2023 season was disappointing as he was expected to become the face of the Grizzlies' franchise. Instead of helping Memphis contend, he ended up suspended after signing a five-year contract extension with $193 million guaranteed during the summer of 2022. Now, the Grizzlies are hoping he can turn his behavior around, and return to play without distractions off the court.