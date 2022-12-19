By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There were some bizarre scenes during Saturday’s matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder. None of them was more controversial, however, than when Ja Morant was ejected by a referee for what turned out to be a rather questionable decision.

NBA guru Shams Charania recently spoke out about the incident and the renowned reported dropped some insider knowledge on the incident in question. According to Shams, the game official did not appreciate how Morant insinuated that the referees were not doing their job properly during the game:

“From speaking to people around that were at the game or in the crowd, I’m told Ja essentially told that fan that he feels like the Grizzlies are also playing against the refs that night,” Shams said. “So, the ref I guess overheard it. The integrity of the officiating, it was kind of a shot at that. … I don’t know if that’s a first or not. Definitely very notable. I haven’t seen this in years, if ever.”

To be clear, Morant did not get ejected for an altercation with a fan — something that we have seen from other players already a number of times this season. Ja was actually speaking to a Grizzlies fan in the crowd, who for her part, revealed that she was actually cheering Morant. According to her, Ja replied that he couldn’t do much because of how the ref missed a call. Referee Ray Acosta, who was standing right beside the Grizzlies superstar during the incident, clearly did not like what Morant said, and he did not hesitate to throw him out right at that instant.

Interestingly enough, Shams’ co-host in the program, ex-NBA player Chandler Parsons, revealed how Acosta has earned a reputation for having a “quick trigger” in terms of issuing technical fouls. This adds another layer to what has been a polarizing issue already.