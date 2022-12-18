By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was ejected during Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after a conversation with a fan on the sidelines. The problem, however, is there’s nothing wrong with the exchange and it shouldn’t have warranted a technical foul.

The fan named Lisa–who is a self-proclaimed Morant superfan who lives in Oklahoma City–admitted as much when asked by Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman. She revealed that before the shocking ejection, she was just telling Ja “Let’s go,” and the Grizzlies star only responded and said “he can’t do much because (the refs) missed a call.”

The officials have yet to explain the basis for the ejection, though it’s definitely controversial to say the least.

Morant’s dad, Tee Morant, also reportedly approached Lisa and brought his phone to the superfan so could have a FaceTime with Ja. While Lisa was upset and feeling guilty with what happened, the Grizzlies guard told her not to worry and everything is “good” for him.

This is Lisa, a Ja Morant superfan who lives in OKC. She was at the center of the interaction that got Ja Morant ejected. “I was just telling Ja, ‘let’s go.’ “He was just like he can’t do much because (the refs) missed a call.” pic.twitter.com/KkZqQcIBiR — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) December 18, 2022

It remains to be seen what will happen to the controversial technical call, but it won’t be a surprise if Ja Morant and the Grizzlies demand the NBA to take a look into the matter. After all, it’s rare to see a technical foul and ejection to happen in lighthearted interactions between fans and players. If that is the case, fans can’t also talk and cheers for their favorite stars during games.

Morant’s ejection was a brutal blow to the Grizzlies as well. They ended up losing to the Thunder 115-109.