Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was ejected during Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after a conversation with a fan on the sidelines. The problem, however, is there’s nothing wrong with the exchange and it shouldn’t have warranted a technical foul.

The fan named Lisa–who is a self-proclaimed Morant superfan who lives in Oklahoma City–admitted as much when asked by Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman. She revealed that before the shocking ejection, she was just telling Ja “Let’s go,” and the Grizzlies star only responded and said “he can’t do much because (the refs) missed a call.”

The officials have yet to explain the basis for the ejection, though it’s definitely controversial to say the least.

Morant’s dad, Tee Morant, also reportedly approached Lisa and brought his phone to the superfan so could have a FaceTime with Ja. While Lisa was upset and feeling guilty with what happened, the Grizzlies guard told her not to worry and everything is “good” for him.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Ja Morant, Grizzlies, Thunder

Grizzlies go ballistic after Ja Morant ejected from Thunder game for talking with a fan

Rexwell Villas ·

Grizzlies Thunder prediction

NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Thunder prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022

Griffin Conant ·

Ja Morant, LeBron James, Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant enters MVP convo with numbers only LeBron James has done

David Yapkowitz ·

It remains to be seen what will happen to the controversial technical call, but it won’t be a surprise if Ja Morant and the Grizzlies demand the NBA to take a look into the matter. After all, it’s rare to see a technical foul and ejection to happen in lighthearted interactions between fans and players. If that is the case, fans can’t also talk and cheers for their favorite stars during games.

Morant’s ejection was a brutal blow to the Grizzlies as well. They ended up losing to the Thunder 115-109.