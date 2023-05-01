A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The 2022-23 NBA season for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies ended in brutal fashion, as they got thumped by the Los Angeles Lakers by 40 points last Friday. There are plenty of lessons to be learned from that early exit for the Grizzlies.

For Ja Morant, one of the adjustments he’s looking to make as the Grizzlies try to be better next season is something that concerns his behavior off the court.

Via Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal:

Ja Morant said when he first came back in March that he was going to be more “humble” in his interviews. He added today that since he’s doing less trash talking now, the team will probably follow. “I feel like that’s a good thing for us.”

The Grizzlies ate all their words after their series loss to LeBron James and the Lakers in the first round. Dillon Brooks, in particular, continues to hear it from Lakers fans, thanks to his “old” dig at the four-time league MVP earlier in the series. Ja Morant’s “I’m fine in the West” statement is also haunting him back.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In any case, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have the core to have another successful season. Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane form a stout trio that should be a force to reckon

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies in the Lakers series with 24.6 points on just 42.5 percent shooting from the field, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.

With a long offseason ahead for the Grizzlies, Morant and company have plenty of time for some soul-searching.