Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs at the hands of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. As the Grizzlies look towards next season, Morant has laid out a plan on the changes he is looking for for Memphis to improve.

Morant wants more variety in the offense as he feels it could get stagnant, via Parker Fleming of Grizzly Bear Blues. However, Morant understands his role in Memphis and isn’t looking for more control of the franchise’s decisions.

“Nah I’m fine with the position I’m in now,” Morant said.

The star point guard emphasized that he is trying to improve his availability next season. He wants to be healthy and available for the Grizzlies at all times. As he prepares to take a step up, Morant said he has been in an improved head space this offseason although he admits it could be better.

Ja Morant’s season was marred with off-court issues. He was suspended from the team after flashing a gun on Instagram Live and allegedly fighting teenagers. Those issues took away from Morant and Memphis’ success. Heading into next year, Morant is looking to cut out the distractions and focus on leading the Grizzlies to the top.

When he was playing, Morant proved why he’s one of the best point guards in the NBA today. Over 61 games, Morant averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. He was named to his second All Star game.

After a whirlwind season, Morant is looking for a fresh start. He’s hopeful both he and the Grizzlies will improve when they return to the floor.