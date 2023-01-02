Ja Morant might be the most entertaining player to watch in the NBA, and that’s no small feat. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard has earned a lot of fans due to his highlight-reel worthy plays every single night. One lucky fan got to experience something amazing after their last game, as Morant handed him his game-worn shoes. It was an awesome sight to see.

After the game, Ja Morant talked about this wholesome interaction with the young Grizzlies fan. It’s nice to see someone as successful as Morant take the time to make a young fan’s day.

“It leaves you speechless when you see somebody that big of a fan of you to bust out & cry. It was even more crazy to see his Mom crying. I know that touched both of their hearts and something they’ll never forget.”

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Grizzlies, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr

Shams Charania hints at Grizzlies making big moves at trade deadline

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Ja Morant, Grizzlies, LeBron James

Ja Morant reveals lofty Lebron James-esque financial goal

Quinn Allen ·

Ja Morant, Scottie Barnes, Grizzlies, Raptors

Ja Morant’s strong Scottie Barnes message amid Raptors sophomore’s down season

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are picking from where they left off last season. They remain as strong regular season contenders this year amid all of the crazy changes in the league. Morant’s ability to control the game on offense is a big reason why they’re one of the best teams in the league this year.

Morant had an amazing 2022 on and off the court. On the court, the Grizzlies point guard has emerged as one of the best offensive weapons in the league. His unparalleled athleticism and finishing makes him a real threat. Off the court, Morant released his first signature shoe to the market. In fact, the shoes he gave to the fan was a pair of Ja 1s.