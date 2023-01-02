By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Ja Morant might be the most entertaining player to watch in the NBA, and that’s no small feat. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard has earned a lot of fans due to his highlight-reel worthy plays every single night. One lucky fan got to experience something amazing after their last game, as Morant handed him his game-worn shoes. It was an awesome sight to see.

a special Ja 1 delivery from @JaMorant 💙 pic.twitter.com/6WPf0sIUHJ — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 2, 2023

After the game, Ja Morant talked about this wholesome interaction with the young Grizzlies fan. It’s nice to see someone as successful as Morant take the time to make a young fan’s day.

“It leaves you speechless when you see somebody that big of a fan of you to bust out & cry. It was even more crazy to see his Mom crying. I know that touched both of their hearts and something they’ll never forget.”

"It leaves you speechless when you see somebody that big of a fan of you to bust out & cry. It was even more crazy to see his Mom crying. I know that touched both of their hearts and something they'll never forget." Ja Morant on giving a fan his shoes 💯pic.twitter.com/mhgBIsb3Vu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 2, 2023

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are picking from where they left off last season. They remain as strong regular season contenders this year amid all of the crazy changes in the league. Morant’s ability to control the game on offense is a big reason why they’re one of the best teams in the league this year.

Morant had an amazing 2022 on and off the court. On the court, the Grizzlies point guard has emerged as one of the best offensive weapons in the league. His unparalleled athleticism and finishing makes him a real threat. Off the court, Morant released his first signature shoe to the market. In fact, the shoes he gave to the fan was a pair of Ja 1s.