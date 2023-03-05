Ja Morant has found himself facing quite a bit of criticism lately. After reports surfaced suggesting that Morant had threatened a mall security guard and attacked a 17-year old boy while pulling a gun on him, he made things even worse by flashing a pistol on his Instagram Live shortly after the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

Ja Morant was promptly suspended for at least two games by the Grizzlies, and has rightfully been getting scrutinized for his actions. One guy who wants to take things a different way with Morant, though, is Jalen Rose. Rose offered a heartfelt message to Morant that was full of ways he could change his behavior, and given how few people he has in his corner right now, Morant may want to listen to what Rose has to say.

"I am Ja Morant… I've been involved in drug raids, I've survived assassination attempts. I've been that undisciplined young person that was trying to figure out how to be famous, how to be successful and how to change the dynamics of my family… He's pic.twitter.com/X5tCsAb1Ya… https://t.co/HqdOzIDY1T — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 5, 2023

It’s an honest outlook from Rose, who knows what it’s like to be in Morant’s shoes. Morant isn’t the first star NBA player to face off-court issues, but it is worrying to see him continue to make poor decisions over and over. Rather than blast Morant for his mistakes, Rose tries to offer him a helping hand in a time of need when not many other folks have shown any inclination to help him out.

Morant definitely needs some help and guidance, so maybe he can get it from Rose here. He has some time off to consider how to fix his mistakes, and Rose has provided him with some good advice on how he can recover from this. Now that ball is in Morant’s court, and everyone will be watching him closely to see what his next move ends up being.