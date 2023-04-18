The NBA Playoffs continue on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) for the second game in the Western Conference first round. Action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles holds a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series thanks to their 128-112 win in game one. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Grizzlies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Lakers-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Lakers-Grizzlies Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -1 (-108)

Memphis Grizzlies: +1 (-112)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 41-42-1 (49%)

Over Record: 45-39 (54%)

The Lakers put up 69 points in the second half to propel them to a 16-point win in the series opener. Although the margin of victory was inflated by some final-minute breakaway dunks, the Lakers nonetheless impressed in the opening game of the series. After surviving a scare from Minnesota in the play-in game, Los Angeles looks to be peaking at the right time after holding the Western Conference’s best record over the second half of the season. Additionally, the Lakers found a ton of success against the Grizzlies during the regular season as they won the series 2-1. Still, Los Angeles has work to do if they want to cover what is essentially a pick ’em as road favorites.

Although LeBron James and Anthony Davis serve as the faces of the Lakers franchise, they weren’t the star duo in game one. Forward Rui Hachimura and guard Austin Reaves proved to be the difference-maker in game one. Hachimura led the team in scoring with 29 points on 11/14 shooting. Additionally, he drained 5/6 threes. Although he averaged just 9.6 PPG after being acquired from Washington halfway through the year, the former top-ten pick looks to play a huge role in their playoff run. Reaves was nearly as impressive, scoring 23 points on 8/13 shooting. “Hillbilly Kobe” broke out over the second half of the year and figures to play a predominant role throughout the series.

For as good as those two were, this team still goes where LeBron and AD take them. Davis dominated on both ends of the floor in game one: scoring 22 points; grabbing 12 rebounds; swatting seven shots; and swiping three steals. The Grizzlies had no answer for him down low and he consequently shot a strong 10/17 from the floor. Expect AD to have another strong offensive output in game two. As for LeBron, he was quiet by his standards but still finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. James picks and chooses his spots these days but if game two comes down to the wire you can be sure he’ll have the ball in his hands.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 37-44-2 (46%)

Over Record: 38-43-2 (47%)

Memphis fell apart in the second half of game one. They simply couldn’t contain Los Angeles’ role players down the stretch. To make matters worse, star point guard Ja Morant suffered a gruesome injury to his shooting hand that forced him to exit the game. Morant’s status for game two is up in the air as head coach Taylor Jenkins deemed Morant a game-time decision. As a result, Memphis faces an uphill battle as they look to even the series before it heads to LA. That being said, Memphis was stellar at home this season and they’ve shown the ability to succeed without Morant in the past. Thus they certainly stand a strong chance to cover provided their secondary options can step up.

With Morant hurt, the Grizzlies turned to Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. to carry the load on offense. JJJ scored 31 points as he continues to develop as an offensive playmaker. He averaged 21.6 PPG post-All-Star break but may need to kick that up a notch in game two.

If Morant is out or limited, look for both Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones to take on much bigger roles. In 20 games Morant missed, Bane averaged a team-leading 22.1 PPG and 2.5 threes per game. That being said, he will need to rebound from an ugly 6/18 shooting night in game one. Jones proved more than capable of handling the point guard responsibilities, averaging 16.8 PPG and 8.2 APG with Morant out in the regular season.

Final Lakers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Wait to bet on this one until the Grizzlies make a decision about Morant. That being said, with how bad his injury looked the Lakers present great value at -1.

Final Lakers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -1 (-108)