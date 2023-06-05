Jaren Jackson Jr and the Memphis Grizzlies were swiftly eliminated from the 2023 NBA Playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers. Jackson Jr says despite the loss, it was the best thing for the Grizzlies future, via Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

"I think getting humbled was the best thing for us… We're gonna have that edge, we're gonna come back, we're gonna be hungry… We're gonna get it done." Jaren Jackson Jr. on the Grizzlies' future after a disappointing postseason 👀 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/PndtmF2bcr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 5, 2023

“I think gettin' humbled is the best thing for us…we got leveled at the end of the year…this is gonna be the best thing for us…we gonna remember that feeling all the way up to the playoffs and we're gonna get it done.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jaren Jackson Jr stresses that it was a reality check for the Grizzlies to have their season done in May when they were expecting to be playing well into June. Albeit the early exit, Jackson believes it will cause a hunger to return to the Grizzlies that they have lost ever since they started to obtain a little success.

Although Jackson Jr believes the disappointing ending will be good for the Grizzlies, nothing will be good for them if Ja Morant is unable to see the floor next season. The Grizzlies star guard is embroiled in another off the court controversy that could see him facing a lengthy suspension for the 2023-2024 season.

With the pending suspension for Morant, there really is nothing Jackson Jr and his teammates can do but try to get better before the start of next season. Viewing the tough finish as a chance to improve and become more motivated is a great mindset; in reality, it is unlikely Jaren Jackson Jr will want any similar type of finish going forward with the Grizzlies.