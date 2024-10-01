After a rough 2023 season, the Memphis Grizzlies are an easy pick to be one of the NBA's most improved squads this year. However, big man Jaren Jackson Jr. already got some bad news.

Jackson got hurt on the first day of training camp, via ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

“Grizzlies PF/C Jaren Jackson Jr. experienced hamstring tightness during the first practice of camp. He will get imaging,” McMahon reported.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said that it might be a strain, and there's no timetable for Jackson to return yet.

Jackson could miss most of October, via The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

“If the diagnosis confirmed what Jenkins said the Grizzlies are expecting — a hamstring strain for the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year — Jackson would likely miss a substantial portion of Memphis’ preseason and, potentially, Memphis’ season opener Oct. 23 against Utah, depending on the severity of the strain,” Vardon said.