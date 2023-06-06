Jaren Jackson Jr. has spoken out about the Ja Morant saga, which will likely see the Memphis Grizzlies superstar suspended for a significant portion of the 2023-24 season.

Morant, of course, has been the subject of headlines for all the wrong reasons so far this year, with his second incident in a matter of weeks involving a gun and Instagram resulting in significant backlash, both publicly and from the league. Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had no qualms criticizing Morant, saying that he was “shocked” when he saw the second video before recently revealing that the league had already settled on a decision which would be revealed after the NBA Finals.

But Jackson Jr. has not been quite as scathing in his assessment of his teammate. Speaking on Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year gave his insights on the situation.

“I mean you're always gonna make mistakes growing up and people gotta understand like, you're growing up, and you're the most popular player at this age probably ever. A lot of things back then that you could get away with, you can't do…but people always gotta understand that everybody's human. That's my brother though. No matter what, I stand by my brother,” Jackson shared.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been Morant's teammate since the beginning of the dynamic point guard's career, having been drafted to Memphis with the number four pick the year prior to Morant. Alongside Morant, he has been instrumental in the rapid growth of this franchise in recent years, and he will be eager for this lethal pairing to resume their on-court partnership sooner rather than later.