Ja Morant doesn't hold back when it comes to posterizing others, be it a teammate or not. Jaren Jackson Jr. learned that the hard way right in Ja's first day with the Memphis Grizzlies.

During his appearance on the Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Jackson was asked if Morant has ever dunked on him. After all, it just seems Morant has dunked on everybody else aside from the members of the Grizzlies.

Apparently, however, that's not the case. Morant is just dunking on everyone regardless if they are on his side or not. Jackson shared as much, noting that the Grizzlies star posterized him right in his “first day” with the team. Morant arrived in Memphis back in 2019 after becoming the second overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

.@Yg_Trece 🤝 @jarenjacksonjr Podcast P is good in the West 😎 Sneak peek at Monday’s NEW episode pic.twitter.com/SuQAb4Bcn5 — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) June 3, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Perhaps Ja Morant just wanted to release some anger and frustration after Zion Williamson was picked first over him? Or perhaps he wanted to assert his dominance right from the start and show everyone else he's the Alpha dog? Jaren Jackson Jr. would have been the perfect target since the Grizzlies drafted him fourth overall the year before.

Whatever his reason was, though, Morant definitely made it clear that he's not going to show any mercy to anyone when it comes to dunks. He's going to embarrass you if you get on his way.

Of course it might be difficult for Morant to dunk on JJJ now as he has since developed into the Defensive Player of the Year. It would be fun to see him try again, though!