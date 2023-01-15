Just in case those brave enough to challenge him at the rim didn’t already know, Ja Morant sent all would-be shot-blockers a helpful warning after breaking the NBA internet once again on Thursday night.

Tweeting highlights of his instant-classic poster over Indiana Pacers big man Jalen Smith, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar advised all rim-protectors to remember the infamy that comes with attempting to block his dunks.

jump with me if you want to go viral 😮‍💨 https://t.co/3ESSiC3A1w — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 15, 2023

Morant, obviously, has been detonating on opponent’s heads since he entered the league in 2020. If foes like Smith didn’t already get the memo, chances are they never will—not that Grizzlies fans are complaining, of course.

Memphis continued its winning ways on Saturday with the help of another jaw-dropping performance from Morant, whose personal third-quarter highlight reel blew the game wide open en route to a 130-112 victory, the Grizzlies’ ninth straight. Morant had 23 points and 10 assists, sitting out the entire fourth quarter after guiding Memphis to an insurmountable lead in the third.

Grizzlies fans weren’t the only ones buzzing about Morant’s aerial antics. His soaring slam over Smith even prompted Donovan Mitchell, another backcourt high-flier, to plead with Morant to enter the Dunk Contest.

Bruh just do the mf dunk contest 😂😂 @JaMoranthttps://t.co/4aNrft733K — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 15, 2023

Mitchell knows what it takes to win the most prestigious individual event at All-Star Weekend. He won the Dunk Contest in 2018, beating out Victor Oladipo, Larry Nance Jr. and Dennis Smith Jr.

Would Morant enjoy similar success versus a field of Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe, Houston Rockets skywalker Kenyon Martin Jr. and G League star Mac McClung? Impressive as Sharpe and Martin are in particular, it’s safer than ever to say that no one would bet against Morant.