Jaren Jackson Jr. and Draymond Green are two of the top big men to come out of the Michigan State men's basketball program in recent memory. Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of the best defensive players in the entire NBA at just 23 years of age, and he already has one Defensive Player of the Year award and two All-Defensive team selections to his name. Draymond Green, meanwhile, is a four-time All-Star and a four-time NBA champion.

Jaren Jackson Jr. recently made a guest appearance on Paul George's podcast, Podcast P with Paul George, and revealed the MSU bond between him and Draymond Green, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“I didn't meet Draymond [Green] until I left [Michigan State]. He'd come down, play pick up, and talk sh*t about his rings… If you go to [MSU], it's an automatic family.”

"I didn't meet Draymond [Green] until I left [Michigan State]. He'd come down, play pick up, and talk sh*t about his rings… If you go to [MSU], it's an automatic family." Jaren Jackson Jr. on the MSU bond and meeting Draymond 😅 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/PdCRPEjiYH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 7, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jaren Jackson Jr. has played five years in the NBA, all as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies franchise. He averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 3.0 blocks, 1.7 turnovers, and 3.6 personal fouls per game across 63 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Michigan State star shot the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Jackson Jr.'s 50.6% field-goal percentage was tied for the highest of his entire pro career.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Draymond Green may be friendly with each other off the court, but on the court is a different story. The NBA teams they play for — the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies — are bitter rivals.