Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. is confident in his team's ability to turn this season around after a brutal start.

On Wednesday evening, Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies picked up what was (amazingly) their first home win of the season with a 105-91 win over the Utah Jazz. To say that it has been tough sledding for the Grizzlies so far in 2023-24 would be an understatement: the team currently sits at an abysmal 4-13 with a tough slate of games coming up; however, that hasn't stopped Jackson from being optimistic about the Grizzlies' prospects going forward.

“We’ve been here before though, through all the streaks,” said Jackson, per Michael Wallace of Grind City Media. “It makes you appreciate the win, but there’s totally more to do. There’s more (success) coming for sure. It’s going to be a good next month.”

One good thing that will happen for the Grizzlies next month will be the return of point guard Ja Morant from his 25 game suspension that was imposed by the NBA to open up the season. The Grizzlies' brutal struggles in Morant's absence have quickly dispelled the notion that some fans previously held that his team was actually better without him, and for a Memphis team that took over a month to get its first home win of the season, the return of Morant can't seem to come soon enough.

Of course, that alone won't turn Memphis into a contender, as a lot of Memphis's struggles this season have, perhaps surprisingly, been on the defensive side of the ball. In any case, the Grizzlies will next take the court on December 1 against the Dallas Mavericks.