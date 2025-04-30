After a first-round playoff sweep by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Memphis Grizzlies face a bombshell-filled offseason with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. in place as All-Star cornerstones. EVP Zach Kleiman must seize the opportunity to transform the team into a championship contender by trading for a bit more help, even if it means parting ways with Desmond Bane ($36.7m). This much is known throughout the NBA world. It's as much an open secret as Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) being available. Sources also tell ClutchPoints Lauri Markkanen and Domantas Sabonis are in the mix to join Memphis this summer.

There are plenty of big names to watch, but Markkanen and Sabonis lead the pack, ClutchPoints understands. Zion Williamson ($36.7m) and the New Orleans Pelicans are apparently headed for a breakup. The money matches perfectly; it's all about draft compensation at this point. That was a big hurdle with David Griffin in place. Joe Dumars has a different mandate from ownership. The same goes for Giannis Antetokounmpo ($54.1m) and the Milwaukee Bucks after the Damian Lillard injury. All signs point to the Greek Freak walking away from Wisconsin if the Bucks get a reasonable offer.

Durant ($54.7) will likely be the name most mentioned in rumors, but some league insiders are already starting to whisper about Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) or Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz) teaming up with Ja Morant. As things stand, the Grizzlies need the extra firepower and can afford it. The Kings and Jazz need to cash in on the two All-Stars to fully reset their respective new ears under new leadership.

Why Grizzlies going lowkey

Kevin Durant, a seven-foot, All-World wonder, is a realistic centerpiece that boosts ticket sales. Durability is an issue for the Grizzlies, though, according to multiple sources. The same logic applied in Jimmy Butler conversations at the trade deadline.

The risks are clear. Durant’s age and injury history could limit his long-term impact. Trading key depth like restricted free agent Santi Aldama would be difficult and might strain the roster. With role players like Jaylen Wells, Scotty Pippen Jr, and Zach Edey locked in, the Grizzlies have pieces to support a star-driven core. Durant’s experience, paired with Morant and Jackson Jr.’s youth, could position Memphis to challenge for a title in the near term.

Reports suggest Phoenix seeks three or four first-round picks plus younger, playable players, a package Memphis could construct. Losing Desmond Bane’s shooting, Brandon Clarke's rebounding, and GG Jackson’s potential would sting, but the trade-off could elevate the Grizzlies into immediate contention. However, both Sabonis and Markkanen will make $43.6 million next season, making a trade far easier to facilitate financially. Neither would require as much draft capital to acquire either.

Likewise, going with younger options that fit the Ja Morant-Jaren Jackson Jr. timeline makes much more sense for Kleiman and ownership should they go in a different direction next summer. At least the path to a rebuild if things do not work is cleaner and the Grizzlies could still honestly say they tried to win at the highest level. The on-court chemistry might be better as well. That's before mentioning the 27-year-old Lauri Markkanen and 28-year-old Domantas Sabonis being better all-around players over the next few years.

Both Sabonis and Markkanen allow Ja Morant to operate with a high usage rate and from the All-Star's favored spots/actions. Each would push Jaren Jackson Jr. to pick a side, either a front-court driver capable of hitting threes paired with Sabonis or more of a low-block bully focused on rebounding next to Markkanen.

The Grizzlies finished the 2024-25 season with a 48-34 record, eighth in the Western Conference, but their NBA Playoff exit exposed a gap between their potential and the elite. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. form a dynamic duo, yet the team lacks the additional firepower needed to compete with Western powerhouses like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder.

Acquiring a proven star could bridge that gap. It does not have to be the most expensive, most decorated name on the market. EVP Zach Kleiman cannot waste any assets chasing the wrong name though. If what amounts to early group chat gossip among league insiders are true, expect the Grizzlies to shop at a slightly younger, slightly cheaper tier than All-World, one-name stars like Giannis and KD. They also need someone historically more dependable than Zion. That's why it is hard to ignore hearing about Lauri Markkanen and Domantas Sabonis so early in the offseason.