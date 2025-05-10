For the Memphis Grizzlies, the 2025 NBA offseason is about redefining the franchise’s path back to true contention. After two seasons of battling through injuries and inconsistency, the Grizzlies front office has made it clear: the status quo is not enough. General Manager Zach Kleiman didn’t mince words when he addressed the media on April 27, declaring, “We’re not close.”

That sobering admission signals the beginning of a pivotal summer for a team that once appeared poised to rule the Western Conference. Now, it must act decisively. Memphis may still believe in its homegrown core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. However, building the right pieces around them is more urgent than ever.

Flashes of Promise, but a First-Round Exit

The Grizzlies finished the 2024–25 regular season with a solid 48–34 record. That's an impressive rebound after an injury-riddled campaign the year prior. Yet the promise of the regular season didn’t translate into postseason success. The Grizzlies faced off against a young, hungry Oklahoma City Thunder squad in the first round of the playoffs. Memphis fell in six games. Sure, Morant dazzled at times and Bane provided steady scoring. However, Memphis lacked the depth and versatility needed to compete with OKC’s blend of length, shooting, and relentless pace.

The series exposed Memphis' biggest weaknesses. In particular, they have a bench unit that couldn’t consistently produce and a lack of perimeter shooting beyond the starting five. Combine that with the midseason trade of veteran guard Marcus Smart to open up cap flexibility, and the Grizzlies now find themselves with questions to answer and money to spend.

Here we will discuss the two players whom the Memphis Grizzlies must target to sign as they enter the 2025 NBA offseason.

A Must-Retain Restricted Free Agent

One of the most important decisions the Grizzlies must make this summer is re-signing Santi Aldama. The 6'11 forward has become a versatile weapon off the bench and occasionally as a spot starter. His combination of floor spacing, length, and defensive mobility gives Memphis a different dynamic than traditional big men like Zach Edey or Marvin Bagley III.

Aldama's growth has been one of the more underrated developments in Memphis over the past two seasons. His can hit the three-pointer at a respectable clip while also switching defensively onto wings and forwards. This gives head coach Taylor Jenkins lineup flexibility that is crucial in today’s NBA. In a season where Luke Kennard's shooting faltered badly in the second half, Aldama quietly stepped up to provide timely scoring and intelligent off-ball movement.

With Aldama entering restricted free agency, the Grizzlies can match any offer made by another team. Letting him walk would be a costly mistake. He represents the type of draft-and-develop success Memphis has long been proud of. And given that the Grizzlies created cap room by trading Smart, keeping Aldama must be part of the payoff. He won't demand a max deal, making his return both logical and financially responsible.

A Smart Bet for Affordable Shooting

Assuming the Grizzlies retain Aldama, they likely won’t bring back Kennard. The latter has served as a dependable shooter in past seasons. That said, his recent slump, combined with his contract expectations, makes it difficult to justify a reunion. Memphis needs to find value in the margins. That’s where Seth Curry comes in.

Curry may be entering the twilight of his NBA career. Howeverm his shooting stroke remains elite. A career 43.3 percent shooter from three, Curry can fill the Kennard role at a fraction of the price. He wouldn’t be expected to play heavy minutes or carry the second unit offensively. Still, his presence on the perimeter would space the floor and open driving lanes for Morant and Bane. His professionalism and playoff experience also add intangible value to a locker room that will continue to skew young on the bench.

Most importantly, Curry is likely to be available for the veteran minimum or close to it. This would allow Memphis to preserve cap space and potentially use its full mid-level exception elsewhere. If Memphis hopes to stay under the $187.9 million luxury tax line while maximizing roster flexibility, this is the type of move that threads the needle between cost and impact.

Building Around the Core, Not Breaking It

Zach Kleiman’s comments suggest Memphis is not yet ready to entertain major shake-ups. Instead, the front office appears set on retooling around the core. They will bank on improved health, better bench production, and internal development from prospects like Cam Christie and Kobe Brown.

To succeed with this strategy, the Grizzlies must hit singles and doubles in free agency. They don't need homeruns. Re-signing Aldama and adding a low-cost shooter like Seth Curry accomplish just that. These are pragmatic moves that maintain continuity, bolster weak spots, and allow for further maneuvering at the trade deadline should bigger opportunities arise.

Time to Be Bold, Yet Calculated

This offseason will shape the next three to five years of Grizzlies basketball. With cap flexibility, a young but proven core, and a front office willing to be honest about where they stand, Memphis is well-positioned—but only if they make the right decisions.

Re-signing Santi Aldama and adding Seth Curry won’t make headlines, but they could make a difference in turning Memphis from a first-round casualty to a real contender. That’s the type of growth this franchise needs.

And that’s the kind of business Kleiman and company must deliver this summer.