Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. made one thing clear after the Memphis Grizzlies' comeback win against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday: Scary hours are coming.

The Grizzlies trailed by as much as 19 points in the showdown, but a strong second half–including a 33-14 fourth quarter–saw them erase that deficit to take the 120-108 victory. Jackson Jr. came up big for Memphis, recording 27 points and five rebounds to overcome a 19-point, 13-rebound, eight-block performance from the Spurs' super rookie Victor Wembanyama.

After the game, Jackson Jr. complimented the team for never giving up and clawing their way back to get their third win of the season. JJJ then encouraged the team to keep the same grit and mentality, adding that “when it turns over, it's gonna be scary.”

Jackson Jr.'s message is certainly encouraging for the Grizzlies. But for rival teams, it's definitely some sort of a warning.

For his part, Morant saw his teammate's declaration and couldn't help but agree. Although he did say anything, his one-emoji reaction–a face with peeking eyes–is enough to highlight what he feels about the said statement.

🫣 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 19, 2023

Ja Morant is still serving his 25-game suspension after flashing a gun on Instagram Live last offseason. The Grizzlies have struggled in his absence, tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the second-worst record in the West (3-9).

Once Morant returns, however, hopes are high that the Grizzlies will be able to pick up where they left off last season. They finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 51-31 record, the second-best in the NBA.

Hopefully, Morant, JJJ and the rest of the Grizzlies can live up to expectations as they try to weather the storm for now.