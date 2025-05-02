The Memphis Grizzlies had some decisions to make going into the offseason, and one of them was finding a new head coach after firing Taylor Jenkins toward the end of the season. It looks like they are staying with familiarity and hiring Tuomas Iisalo, according to Grizzlies PR.

“The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team has named Tomas Iisalo (twa-mas EE-za-low) as head coach. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed,” Grizzlies PR wrote.

“I have full confidence in Tomas serving as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies going forward,” Grizzlies President and General Manager of Basketball Operations Zachary Z. Kleiman said. “Tuomas' teams at every level have been disciplined, tenacious, and connected on both ends of the floor, consistently exceeding expectations. We look forward to the same in Memphis.”

Iisalo was appointed to be the interim head coach at the end of March and helped lead the team to the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies ended up getting eliminated in the first round against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It makes sense why Iisalo was named as the head coach, as he has familiarity with the Grizzlies team and the system that they run. This is also a sign that Grizzlies don't plan on making any major changes to their roster this offseason, as some think that the future of their key players could be up in the air.

The Grizzlies had a solid season this year after being unlucky last season with injuries to most of their team. If they can come back next season and tweak some parts of their team, they could once again be one of the better teams in a loaded Western Conference, and it's obvious that the organization believes in Iisalo to lead the charge.