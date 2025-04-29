Ja Morant's name has been thrown around as one that could be put on the trade block all season long. Morant, of course, struggled through injuries and suspensions that limited him to nine games in 2023-24. This season, his production was down, and his Memphis Grizzlies were swept in the first round just weeks after they fired head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Changes are coming in Memphis, and the Grizzlies might be growing tired of Morant being the team's leader. The Detroit Pistons are a sneaky team that could make a move for Morant if the point guard ends up on the trading block.

Pistons trade proposal for Ja Morant

Pistons receive: Ja Morant

Grizzlies receive: Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick (lottery protected)

Just last season, the Pistons established themselves as one of the worst NBA teams in recent memory when they tied the record for consecutive losses. The team lost 28 straight games, but they've since quickly turned things around. This season, the Pistons were able to win 44 games and earn the six-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit has an impressive young core that features recent first-round picks such as Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, and Jalen Duren. The team has been smart with the veterans they've brought in, too, as Tobias Harris, Dennis Schroder, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. have all helped get the team to the next level.

The Pistons' future is bright, and they've competed well against the New York Knicks in their first-round matchup. The Pistons even won their first playoff game since 2008. However, they are down 3-1 in the series. If they end up getting eliminated in the first round, they shouldn't stop adding to the roster. Morant is a player who could take them to the next level of true championship contention.

At first glance, it might not make a ton of sense to add another point guard, considering Cunningham has developed into one of the best players in the NBA at the position. However, Cunningham's 6-foot-6 frame has allowed the Pistons to play smaller guards and fellow ball-handlers alongside him all season long. Ivey played a lot of point guard in college, Schroder is undersized, and Beasley lacks some on the defensive end, yet they've all thrived when sharing the floor with Cunningham.

Morant would be no different, but he'd give the team a huge upgrade in the backcourt. Although Morant's had a rocky run of things in recent seasons, he is still only 25 years old and has two All-Star nods to his name. His slashing ability would impress in Detroit alongside Cunningham's versatile skill set.

Should the Grizzlies trade Ja Morant?

Considering the drama that has surrounded Morant in Memphis, namely his obsession to use gun-related celebrations even after twice getting suspended by the NBA, some have come to believe that the point guard could use a fresh start. After all, he was considered the potential future face of the NBA at one point. The Pistons are on the right trajectory, so they don't need to make a blockbuster trade. The team shouldn't be afraid to make a big move that could get them over the hump, though, and a trade for Morant could be just that move.

Although Morant hasn't seemed to mature much over the years, the Grizzlies shouldn't give up on him quite yet. Morant has twice led the Grizzlies to a top-two seed in the Western Conference, and he still has the potential to be the best player on a championship-winning team.

This proposed trade is predominantly centered around draft picks. The Grizzlies are one of the best teams at finding hidden gems and developing talent, but they are more in a win-now stage. Harris has played well in Detroit, and Ivey was breaking out before suffering a broken fibula, but neither player has close to the ceiling that Morant does. If the Grizzlies decide that trading Morant is a necessity, then the Pistons should be one of the first teams that they call, but for now, the team should hold off on shipping their talented point guard.